Mommy Kareena Kapoor pauses glam prep session to give Jeh a kiss: ‘My baby who just came back from school…'

Actor Kareena Kapoor served up major fashion goals on Friday as she shared a glimpse of her look for an event in Mumbai but it was a sweet moment with her little son Jeh that truly stole the spotlight. Kareena Kapoor shares two sons: Taimur and Jeh, with Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)

Kareena gives Jeh a kiss

On Friday, Kareena shared pictures of her event look on Instagram and revealed that the glam session came to a pause when her little son Jeh returned from school and demanded all of her attention.

The actor posted a series of photos flaunting a chic printed shirt paired with a glamorous fringe detailed skirt. Her hair was sleekly tied back with her heels matching the drama of her outfit. Sharing the images, Kareena wrote, “Mixing and Matching… Rocking and Rolling into #SpectacularSaudi, Absolutely love my shirt from @namzacouture. and this gorgeous skirt from @re_ceremonial… these guys are doing such amazing things.”

However, it was the final snapshot that melted hearts. In the candid picture, Kareena can be seen bending down to greet her little one Jeh with a warm kiss and a tight cuddle. Jeh is seen in his school uniform as he clings to his mom. One can see her heels on the floor, and her team in the background.

Describing the moment, Kareena shared, “Last pic with my baby who just came back from school and had to give me a hug (smiling face with hearts emojis).”

The picture sparked a wave of love from her fans. “Awww lovely photos, last one is the soulful,” one shared, with one mentioning, “Most beautiful woman on the earth Kareena Kapoor”.

“Tooooooo Stunning,” one wrote.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film

Kareena is all set to share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime drama Daayra. Sharing her excitement about the project, Kareena said, “I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let’s do this.” The film went on floors in September this year and is expected to release in 2026.