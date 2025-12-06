Priyanka Chopra backs Janhvi Kapoor’s message on equality with shoutout on Instagram: ‘It starts with a conversation’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is echoing Janhvi Kapoor’s views on gender equality and the importance of using one’s voice to spark conversations, debates, and encourage the younger generation to understand what equality truly means. She showed her support by giving Janhvi a shoutout on Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, while Priyanka Chopra was seen in Heads of State.

Priyanka gives shoutout to Janhvi

On Friday, Priyanka reposted a video of Janhvi on her Instagram Stories, in which the actor is seen speaking about women’s equality and says there is no greater privilege than being a woman.

Re-posting the video, Priyanka wrote, “It starts with a conversation so here I go. Preach Janhvi Kapoor (clapping emoj).”

Priyanka's Insta Story

In the video, Janhvi is seen talking about gender equality and celebrating the strength and power of womanhood. Janhvi was talking at the We The Women Asia event, which was recently held in Mumbai.

“I think it starts with conversation, it starts with debate, it starts with being able to use your voice and encouraging, people, you know, the generation ahead of you to sort of be more aware about what being an equal actually means, because as women, I really think that we're completely unstoppable, We just need to realize that a little bit more. And that truly is no bigger privilege than being a woman, we just need to start being treated the same way,” said Janhvi, the daughter of late cine icon Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi and Priyanka’s next project

Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027.

Priyanka will also be next seen in The Bluff, in which she is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She is also working on the second season of the web series Citadel.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She will next be seen in Ram Charan's Peddi, which is directed by Buchi, of Uppena fame, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas. The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani also star in it. The film will feature music by AR Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, and editing by Navin Nooli. It will be released in theatres on March 27, 2026.