Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Kareena Kapoor shares pic with David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay and Steve Harvey from Qatar F1; fans call it a ‘fever dream’

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 02:54 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from her visit to Qatar F1 on social media and also revealed the special gift she took home for her son Taimur Ali Khan. 

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan lit up the Qatar Grand Prix as she attended the high-octane Formula 1 event. From soaking in the thrill of roaring engines to rubbing shoulders with international icons, Kareena gave a glimpse into her glamorous day, and the internet simply couldn't get enough of it.

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her visit to Qatar F1.

Inside Kareena Kapoor's visit to Qatar F1

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared inside pictures from her day at the Qatar Grand Prix and wrote, "Qatar F1- 2025." In the first few images, Kareena is seen posing against a scenic backdrop dressed in a crisp white shirt, white trousers and a slate-blue blazer. She was seen soaking in the electrifying F1 atmosphere — from standing at the pit lane to watching mechanics at work inside the paddock.

A playful polaroid-style picture reads, “Not music but the sound of 🔥”, showing Kareena enjoying the roar of the engines. She also shared a picture of her wristband and wrote, “Keeping the band for Tim ❤️.” The carousel includes a striking shot of a race car speeding down the circuit, captioned “What a race! 🔥”, capturing the adrenaline-fuelled excitement of the evening.

Another batch of images shows Kareena interacting with British chef Gordon Ramsay, former English footballer David Beckham and American comedian and TV host Steve Harvey. Kareena posing with them sent the internet into a frenzy. For the unversed, Max Verstappen clinched victory at the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix.

The photos quickly spread across social media, and fans could not stop gushing over them. One comment read, “Never thought I’d see Steve Harvey, Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham and Kareena Kapoor in the same frame. This feels like a fever dream.” Another wrote, “She looks so amazing.” A fan commented, “Kareena and Beckham, OMG!” while another said, “No one’s doing it like Bebo.” One more added, “She always looks stunning, as if she’s still in her 20s.” Another comment read, “Minimalist chic queen.”

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film

Kareena is currently shooting for her upcoming film with Meghna Gulzar, titled Daayra. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The crime-drama thriller explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment and justice. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
