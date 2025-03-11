Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor Khan's pre-IIFA workout will give you fitness goals. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 11, 2025 06:45 PM IST

Celebrity fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into Kareena Kapoor’s workout routine before her dazzling outing at IIFA.

Actor Kareena Kapoor's latest workout video is a serious fitness goals alert. In the latest video, the actor is putting her body to the test, and we're not just talking about a casual stroll on the treadmill. She is bringing the heat with push-ups and leg exercises. Also read: Kareena Kapoor tells Gillian Anderson she finds lines on her face ‘sexy’, talks stars' struggles with cosmetic surgeries

Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted at IIFA 2025.
Kareena Kapoor was recently spotted at IIFA 2025.

A peek into Kareena’s intense workout

Celebrity fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar, known for coaching stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Suriya, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into Kareena’s rigorous workout routine before her dazzling outing at the recently held IIFA 2025.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Workouts with some twists….. and yes slowly but surely we are getting better”.

In the video, Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan and with whom she shared two kids, is seen working on strength training with various core exercises including pushups, kicks and a headstand. The post was inundated with praise and admiration from fans, who were thoroughly impressed by Kareena's unwavering commitment to fitness.

“Isn’t she ethereal? This training is unparalleled in its excellence,” wrote one user, with another mentioning, “Inspiratiosugann” One comment read, “She's getting fitter and more”, second stated, “A true Inspiration for many”, with the third adding, “She is looking healthier. Thank you sir”.

“My hard working queen,” one user said, and another noted, “She’s looking good lost a lot of weight dedication willpower too considering she’s a foodie”.

About Kareena’s upcoming work

Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She also revealed in an interview that she would be starring in a "very big South Indian film.” Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. With her performance at the 2025 IIFA Awards, which were held in Jaipur, she paid tribute to her grandfather and legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

See More
