Kareena Kapoor tells Gillian Anderson she finds lines on her face ‘sexy’, talks stars' struggles with cosmetic surgeries

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor got in a conversation with Hollywood actor Gillian Anderson for Dirty Magazine. The two discussed their roles in films, portrayal of sex in the industries, and more. They also spoke about how actors undergo procedures or adjust their physique to continue getting roles and remain relevant in the industry. Gillian Anderson and Kareena Kapoor talked about actors getting work done on their faces.

Gillian shared how, in television, there are now far more opportunities for women of all ages and sizes to lead TV shows compared to when she started out in the 90s. However, she believes it is still challenging in films. She further stated that if she considers the number of women who could have actually headlined a film in Hollywood, the number remains small.

Gillian Anderson on ‘weird’ catch-22 in Hollywood

She added, "But I also know that there is a weird catch-22 because you certainly have a lot of actors who have adjusted their physique in order to continue looking a certain age or to fit into the mould. And there is a lot of judgement about that, with tabloids still eager to tear them apart for making those choices for themselves. At the same time, the industry doesn’t fully accept those who haven’t had work done. So it’s a bit of a catch-22 in our industry. It’s much kinder than it used to be, but the struggle remains."

Kareena Kapoor on actors opting for cosmetic surgeries

Kareena also shared her views on beauty, ageing, and actors undergoing cosmetic procedures. She said, "I think it’s a personal choice. I mean, I enjoy a few lines here and there on my face. I think it kind of looks sexy. Somehow, I feel happier in my 40s than I was in my 20s. I just want it to take its natural course. I’m not old yet, so I’m still rocking."

Kareena Kapoor and Gillian Anderson’s upcoming projects

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor. The film was a box-office success despite clashing with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s yet-to-be-titled film. She also revealed in an interview that she would be starring in a "very big South Indian film," leading to speculation that she might play the lead in Yash’s Toxic.

Gillian, on the other hand, will next be seen in the American Western action drama series The Abandons. Set in the 1850s, the series focuses on conflicts between various outlaw groups during the Old West period. Created by Kurt Sutter, the series is set to premiere on Netflix.