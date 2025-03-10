Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor serve ‘good looks, good looks and good looks’ at IIFA 2025 in gorgeous ensembles: Watch

Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor attended the IIFA Awards 2025 last night. The two actors were the best-dressed stars of the night. While Katrina wore a lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, Kareena dazzled in a Tony Ward Couture gown serving ‘good looks, good looks and good looks’. Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor at the IIFA Awards in Jaipur. (Instagram/@iifa)

What Katrina Kaif wore to the IIFA 2025

After performing her bridesmaid duties at her best friend Karishma Kohli's wedding, Katrina Kaif flew to Jaipur to attend the IIFA Awards. The Tarun Tahiliani lehenga she donned for the awards night features a corset blouse and a lehenga skirt. The blush pink ensemble embodies the spirit of spring with colourful sequins embroidered in the shape of flowers. The glittering gold sequins on the bust add a regal charm.

The blouse features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a strap on one shoulder and an off-shoulder design on the other, a body-hugging fit, an asymmetrical hem, and structured boning. A tulle, sequin-embellished dupatta attached to both straps cascades down her body to form a waterfall effect. Lastly, the mermaid-silhouette skirt with skin-tight fitting on the hips and a flared bottom adds a feminine charm.

Katrina accessorised the ensemble with statement earrings and a ring. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, the actor chose pink smokey eye shadow, smudged winged eyeliner, darkened brows, glossy pink lips, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

Kareena Kapoor's lavender moment

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor dazzled at the IIFA Awards in a lavender gown decked with intricate, glittering silver embroidery, making it a perfect night look. The ensemble features a strapless silhouette with a corset bodice, a figure-hugging skirt, a thigh-high slit on the front, and pleated matching fabric attached around her waist that cascaded down her frame to form a floor-sweeping train.

Bebo accessorised the ensemble with blinding diamond jewels by Bvlgari, including a choker necklace, bracelets, and rings. With her hair left loose in a side parting and wearing embellished silver pumps, the actor chose minimal glam, including glittering pink eye shadow, smudged winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mauve lips, flushed cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.