Katrina Kaif attends best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding in a blue organza lehenga; pics inside

Katrina Kaif's best friend Karishma Kohli got married, and the actor shared a slew of pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram profile. Karishma is a filmmaker who recently tied the knot with Mikhail. Katrina looked right out of a fairytale as she decked up as the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding. Katrina looked right out of a fairytale as she decked up as the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend's wedding. (Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Here’s what Katrina Kaif wore:

Katrina looked stunning in a soft blue lehenga as she posed for pictures with her best friend and the bride, karishma. Katrina's lehenga featured a sleeveless corset top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and floral patterns, decorated n golden zari stripes. She teamed it with a matching flowy organa skirt featuring pink floral patterns. Katrina added more ethnic touch to her look in a matching soft blue organza dupatta with golden zari details at the borders.

Katrina minimally accessorised her look for the wedding in silver jhumkas, golden bangles in one hand, and minimal makeup. Katrina let her ensemble do all the talking as she decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. The actor wore her tresses in loose tresses styled in soft curls with a side part.

Katrina wrote a heartfelt note for her best friend Karishma:

Katrina shared the snippets from the wedding ceremony with a heartfelt note dedicated to her best friend. "My Best Friends Wedding. Karishma Kohli, there is no one quite like you. From the first day we first met 16 yrs ago, your joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there's been no looking back since then. You've been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me ,shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul."

Katrina also dedicated a note to Karishma’s husband Mikhail - “My ride or die for life. I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you , your together forever starts now,” Katrina added.