Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina Kaif attends best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding in a blue organza lehenga; pics inside

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 07, 2025 08:17 PM IST

Katrina decked up in a soft blue organza lehenga with corset details as she attended Karishma Kohli’s wedding ceremony.

Katrina Kaif’s best friend Karishma Kohli got married, and the actor shared a slew of pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram profile. Karishma is a filmmaker who recently tied the knot with Mikhail. Katrina looked right out of a fairytale as she decked up as the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend’s wedding. Also read | Slay like Katrina Kaif with her most iconic fashion looks: Recreate her top 7 popular characters

Katrina looked right out of a fairytale as she decked up as the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend’s wedding. (Instagram/@katrinakaif)
Katrina looked right out of a fairytale as she decked up as the perfect bridesmaid for her best friend’s wedding. (Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Here’s what Katrina Kaif wore:

Katrina looked stunning in a soft blue lehenga as she posed for pictures with her best friend and the bride, karishma. Katrina's lehenga featured a sleeveless corset top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and floral patterns, decorated n golden zari stripes. She teamed it with a matching flowy organa skirt featuring pink floral patterns. Katrina added more ethnic touch to her look in a matching soft blue organza dupatta with golden zari details at the borders.

Katrina minimally accessorised her look for the wedding in silver jhumkas, golden bangles in one hand, and minimal makeup. Katrina let her ensemble do all the talking as she decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. The actor wore her tresses in loose tresses styled in soft curls with a side part. Also read | Katrina Kaif in simple silk suit, no-makeup look and a Rudraksha mala arrives back from Mahakumbh with mother-in-law

Katrina wrote a heartfelt note for her best friend Karishma:

Katrina shared the snippets from the wedding ceremony with a heartfelt note dedicated to her best friend. “My Best Friends Wedding. Karishma Kohli, there is no one quite like you. From the first day we first met 16 yrs ago, your joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me ,shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul.” Also read | Katrina Kaif opts for no-glam, traditional look in 40K Chanderi suit while performing Mahakumbh puja with mother-in-law

Katrina also dedicated a note to Karishma’s husband Mikhail - “My ride or die for life. I couldn’t be happier for you and Mikhail, in him you have the most amazing life partner ever. I’m so excited for both of you , your together forever starts now,” Katrina added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On