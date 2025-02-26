Katrina Kaif opts for no-glam, traditional look in 40K Chanderi suit while performing Mahakumbh puja with mother-in-law

Katrina Kaif recently made a spiritual stop at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal. The duo took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam, performed rituals, and soaked in the divine vibes while listening to bhajans led by the Parmarth Niketan Ashram President. Katrina Kaif embraces simplicity with elegant yellow suit at Mahakumbh.

For the spiritual occasion, Katrina ditched glamour and opted for a simple yellow ethnic suit, perfectly embodying the 'less is more' approach. Let's break down her look and see how much her outfit costs. (Also read: Katrina Kaif in simple silk suit, no-makeup look and a Rudraksha mala arrives back from Mahakumbh with mother-in-law )

Katrina Kaif rocks elegant Chanderi suit

Katrina's suit is a stunning masterpiece in a radiant yellow shade, crafted from traditional Chanderi fabric that exudes elegance. The kurta features a unique split crew neckline, beautifully adorned with delicate Marodi embroidery, with a charming chand motif drop adding a subtle yet eye-catching detail. The carefully designed side kalis create a flowing silhouette, while the uneven hemline lends a modern and sophisticated touch to the ensemble.

To complete her look, Katrina paired the kurta with matching silk wide-leg pants in the same vibrant yellow hue, adding a touch of effortless elegance. She further elevated her ensemble by draping a delicate yellow organza dupatta over her forehead, embracing a traditional yet graceful style.

How much her outfit costs

If you're a fan of Katrina's kurta set and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her outfit is from the shelves of the brand Lajjooc and is priced at ₹39,900.

Katrina kept her accessories understated, opting for a double-string Rudraksha necklace to complement her look. She styled her hair in a loose, centre-parted style and went for a natural makeup look with glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows and a luminous glow.

On the work front

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, a Hindi-Tamil bilingual directed by Sriram Raghavan, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi.