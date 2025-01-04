Menu Explore
Katrina Kaif proves simple is the new glam in pretty floral maxi dress worth 13K at airport with Vicky Kaushal. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 04, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Katrina Kaif rocks a blue floral maxi dress while Vicky Kaushal stuns in casual fits as they turned heads at Mumbai airport. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, are back in town after celebrating the New Year together. Spotted at the Mumbai airport, the duo turned heads with their effortless style, setting major airport fashion goals. Katrina's fashion mantra is all about keeping it comfy yet chic, and her latest look is a testament to that as she rocked an easy-breezy maxi dress. Let's break down her look and steal some style tips from the diva. (Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal jet off in style to ring in New Year, rock airport fashion with their chic outfits. Watch )

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads at Mumbai airport with their stylish looks.(Instagram)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned heads at Mumbai airport with their stylish looks.(Instagram)

Katrina Kaif rocks floral maxi dress

Katrina wore a maxi dress that came in a soothing light blue shade and was crafted from breathable cotton fabric. The dress features an off-shoulder square neckline, short puff sleeves with delicate ruffle detailing, and a flowing skirt with tiered layers and a slightly pleated hem. The beautiful floral print that adorns the entire dress adds a touch of soft minimalism, making it the perfect balance of elegance and ease.

What is the price of her dress?

If you're swooning over Katrina's dress and thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we've got you covered. Her stunning maxi dress is from the shelves of the brand Love Shack Fancy and comes with a price tag of $158, which is approximately equal to 13,100.

Katrina's dress comes with a price tag of ₹13,100.(orchardmile.com)
Katrina's dress comes with a price tag of ₹13,100.(orchardmile.com)

Katrina accessorised her look with a pair of oversized black sunglasses and comfy flats. She opted for minimal makeup and styled her luscious tresses in a sleek low ponytail, perfectly rounding off her airport look.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a full-sleeved grey T-shirt paired with olive green cargo pants. He accessorised his look with a navy blue cap, black sunglasses, and sporty shoes, effortlessly nailing casual style.

Together, the duo proved that whether it's red carpet glamour or airport fashion, their style game is always on point.

