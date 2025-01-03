Ananya Panday wraps up the perfect look, proves she’s a true gift to fashion in a bow-tiful dress

Ananya Panday, a forever trendsetter, always puts her best fashion foot forward by embodying a definite aesthetic in her photoshoots, whether channelling preppy style with pleated skirts-oversized sweaters or bold high-fashion glam with sequin fiesta. Ananya Panday stunned in a denim-leather ensemble. (Instagram/@priyankakarpadia)

Ananya served a look that defied her usual style. This outfit did not adhere to one style. Ananya channelled multiple style trends through her one showstopping look. Let’s dive into it and look for sartorial takeaways.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: How to nail the preppy style for your next classy OOTD

More about the look

Ananya Panday gracefully carried an ensemble that is the amalgamation of distinct style aesthetics- bows, leather and denim. Opposites attract and they have never been more fashionable!

Instead of adding a bow as an accessory, she made the bow a part of her outfit. The strapless denim top featured an eye-catching bow at the neckline. The pink floral touch at the centre is reminiscent of the original bows' original coquette style of everything ethereal, whimsical and romantic. But this denim top revamped the bow with a sultry, bold oomph. To make the silhouette more flattering, instead of the regular tube-like fitting, the denim top flared out from the mid-section. The denim top is Denim Bandeau Top from the brand Mr Self Potrait and costs £180 which is approximately Rs. 19,139.

Typically bows are of frilly, breezy materials like chiffon. But the bow incorporated in the denim material shows the baddie side of the playful bows.

Ananya paired the denim top with leather. Leather-denim combination is an evergreen, classic pair as the materials thoroughly complement each other, immediately eliciting a certain snatched ‘je ne sais quoi’ energy. The leather midi skirt is from the same brand Mr Self Potrait and costs £495 which is approximately Rs. 52,630.

For accessories, Ananya Panday chose Swarovski dangler earrings. The minimalist jewellery lets the denim bow top be the main character of the ensemble.

And lastly, sticking to the basics of coordinating shoes with skirt or accessories; Ananya teamed Aquazzura's black pumps to go with her leather skirt. It costs $975 and is approximately Rs. 83,647.

Style takeaways-

You can never go wrong with a denim and leather pair. Perfect for last-minute OOTD.

Accessories need not always be accessories. Next time, consider refreshing and restyling scrunchies, bracelets, scarves and so on.

Make your outfit interesting by shape. Like how Ananya Panday's top flared at the hem, fostering visual interest. If your outfit is plain and lacks patterns or texture, make it interesting by shape. A definite silhouette is the go-to for killer looks.

Flip the coin and reimagine traditional aesthetic by shedding the watertight dichotomy of its visual personality. Even baddies can rock bows and goths can stun in pink.

Keep accessories minimal if your neckline is attractive. Don't let jewellery overshadow your dress.

More about her work

Ananya Panday was last seen in two back-to-back OTT releases Call Me Bae and CTRL. She debuted in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The actor has appeared in Bollywood films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Liger, Gehraiyaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday calls long-distance relationship ‘healthy’ amidst dating rumours with Walker Blanco