Polka dots, preppy style to floating shoulders: Best of Oscars 2024 fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Jennifer Lawrence in a black and white polka dot gown from Christian Dior Haute Couture’s Spring 2024 collection. (Photo: AFP)

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a silver-grey crystal-encrusted ball gown from Dior Haute Couture (Photo: AFP)

Marking her Oscars debut, actor Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Dior Haute Couture ball gown that involved 3,500 hours of embroidery work. The silver-grey crystal-encrusted piece was a nod to the iconic Junon dress Christian Dior designed for his Fall/Winter 1949–1950 collection.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence in a black and white polka dot gown from Christian Dior Haute Couture’s Spring 2024 collection. (Photo: AFP)

Actor Jennifer Lawrence pushed boundaries as she made polka dots red-carpet glam in a sea of sequins. Her black and white strapless off-shoulder piece took 1,500 hours to make and is from Christian Dior Haute Couture’s Spring 2024 collection.

Zendaya

Zendaya in a rose antique column gown from Armani Privé(Photo: AFP)

Actor Zendaya chose a single-strapped striking rose antique Armani Privé column gown with a metallic palm tree pattern. The pink and silver number featured an asymmetric corset top with gunmetal paillettes.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie in a sparkling strapless black Versace fall/winter 2024 dress (Photo: Reuters)

Forgoing her Barbie pink, actor Margot Robbie wore a sparkling strapless black Versace fall/winter 2024 dress featuring a structured bodice and a draped and ruched detail at the waistline. It was touted as her revenge/protest dress online for her non-nomination in the Best Actress category.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh in a sculpted, sparkly Del Core design(Photo: Reuters)

Actor Florence Pugh strode down the red carpet in a sculpted, sparkly Del Core design. With the sheer peplum bodice and delicate beading, it paid homage to her bejewelled Dune character, Princess Irulan.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish in a white shirt layered with a Chanel tweed blazer and knee-length plaid tweed skirt(Photo: AFP)

A far throw from the glam way, singer Billie Eilish gave a nod to the preppy style of the 1995 film, Clueless. Donning a white shirt layered with a Chanel tweed blazer, knee-length plaid tweed skirt, tall socks and heeled Mary Jane shoes, she kept things interesting.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande in a larger-than-life custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation. (Photo: Reuters)

Channelling her character Glinda the Good Witch, singer Ariana Grande hit the red carpet in a larger-than-life custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation. The billowing bubblegum pink gown featured dramatic puff sleeves and a layered cloud-like train, which made for a very regal red carpet moment.

Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang in a red suit and pleated skirt combination from Walter Mendez(Photo: Reuters)

Turning heads, actor Eugene Lee Yang turned up in a red suit and pleated skirt combination from Walter Mendez. The two-piece structured look created drama as it blended with the red carpet.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt in a winter white and gold Schiaparelli couture gown(Photo: AFP)

Actor Emily Blunt slipped into a winter white and gold Schiaparelli couture gown. What grabbed eyeballs were the gravity-defying straps that were floating inches above her shoulders.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez In a powder blue Prada suit juxtaposed with stark black accent(Photo: AFP)

Amongst the slew of men in snoozy black suits, actor Taylor Zakhar Perez was a breath of fresh air in a powder blue Prada suit juxtaposed with stark black accent. He stood out for taking a leaf from the spring colour palette and the two-tone lapels.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone in a custom Louis Vuitton pale mint peplum gown(Photo: AFP)

Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton pale mint peplum gown, actor Emma Stone went up on stage to accept her Best Actress award. But the curveball was that she gracefully acknowledged her broken seam wardrobe malfunction and said, “Oh boy. My dress is broken”.