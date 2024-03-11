Polka dots, preppy style to floating shoulders: Best of Oscars 2024 fashion
From celebrating their film characters to showcasing revenge dressing, here’s how celebs added whimsy and drama at the 96th Academy Awards
Anya Taylor-Joy
Marking her Oscars debut, actor Anya Taylor-Joy wore a Dior Haute Couture ball gown that involved 3,500 hours of embroidery work. The silver-grey crystal-encrusted piece was a nod to the iconic Junon dress Christian Dior designed for his Fall/Winter 1949–1950 collection.
Jennifer Lawrence
Actor Jennifer Lawrence pushed boundaries as she made polka dots red-carpet glam in a sea of sequins. Her black and white strapless off-shoulder piece took 1,500 hours to make and is from Christian Dior Haute Couture’s Spring 2024 collection.
Zendaya
Actor Zendaya chose a single-strapped striking rose antique Armani Privé column gown with a metallic palm tree pattern. The pink and silver number featured an asymmetric corset top with gunmetal paillettes.
Margot Robbie
Forgoing her Barbie pink, actor Margot Robbie wore a sparkling strapless black Versace fall/winter 2024 dress featuring a structured bodice and a draped and ruched detail at the waistline. It was touted as her revenge/protest dress online for her non-nomination in the Best Actress category.
Florence Pugh
Actor Florence Pugh strode down the red carpet in a sculpted, sparkly Del Core design. With the sheer peplum bodice and delicate beading, it paid homage to her bejewelled Dune character, Princess Irulan.
Billie Eilish
A far throw from the glam way, singer Billie Eilish gave a nod to the preppy style of the 1995 film, Clueless. Donning a white shirt layered with a Chanel tweed blazer, knee-length plaid tweed skirt, tall socks and heeled Mary Jane shoes, she kept things interesting.
Ariana Grande
Channelling her character Glinda the Good Witch, singer Ariana Grande hit the red carpet in a larger-than-life custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation. The billowing bubblegum pink gown featured dramatic puff sleeves and a layered cloud-like train, which made for a very regal red carpet moment.
Eugene Lee Yang
Turning heads, actor Eugene Lee Yang turned up in a red suit and pleated skirt combination from Walter Mendez. The two-piece structured look created drama as it blended with the red carpet.
Emily Blunt
Actor Emily Blunt slipped into a winter white and gold Schiaparelli couture gown. What grabbed eyeballs were the gravity-defying straps that were floating inches above her shoulders.
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Amongst the slew of men in snoozy black suits, actor Taylor Zakhar Perez was a breath of fresh air in a powder blue Prada suit juxtaposed with stark black accent. He stood out for taking a leaf from the spring colour palette and the two-tone lapels.
Emma Stone
Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton pale mint peplum gown, actor Emma Stone went up on stage to accept her Best Actress award. But the curveball was that she gracefully acknowledged her broken seam wardrobe malfunction and said, “Oh boy. My dress is broken”.