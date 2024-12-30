Ananya Panday calls long-distance relationship ‘healthy’ amidst dating rumours with Walker Blanco

Ananya Panday is currently rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco. She attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year with him, and introduced as her ‘partner’. Now, in a new interview with Filmfare, the Call Me Bae actor opened up about handling long distance relationships, and said that they can be ‘healthy.’ (Also read: Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco confirms relationship? Says ‘I love you’ on her birthday) Ananya Panday talked about long-distance relationships.

What Ananya said

During the conversation, Ananya said: “I actually think it is quite healthy sometimes to have some space. I think 45 days not meeting someone is good enough. I don't think it is too bad. Two months is okay. Actually, distance does make the heart grow fonder.”

How Ananya is as a girlfriend

She went on to add how she is as a girlfriend. She added, “Over time, I have become more comfortable in who I am and that has directly impacted my relationships. I had this thing of becoming who my partner is. Whatever their interests were, I would start liking those. If they wanted to do something I would kind of not do what I wanted to do and go with them. I would spend less time with my friends. I would make a lot of changes in my own life even without them asking. I felt like it was something I had to do. In the past, I based a lot of my personality a lot on who I was dating, and now I am comfortable in who I am. I am better in finding a sweet spot between two people who can be happy.”

Ananya was last seen in CTRL, which released on Netflix. She also had Call Me Bae release this year, which has been greenlit for a second season. She also has a romantic drama named Chaand Mera Dil, co-starring Lakshya, in her kitty.