Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco confirms relationship? Says ‘I love you’ on her birthday

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday on October 30. Over the last few months, there have been several reports which have linked the Call Me Bae actor with former model Walker Blanco. On Wednesday, Walker had the sweetest birthday wish for Ananya, further contributing to the rumours that the two are dating each other. (Also read: Who is Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday's new rumoured boyfriend? Everything to know about the dashing ex-model) Ananya Panday received a birthday wish from Walker Blanco.

Walker Blanco wishes Ananya

Walker took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Ananya from what seems like a dinner date. In the picture, Ananya was seen smiling at the camera, in a grey dress. In the caption, Walker wrote: “Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you Anniee (red heart emoticon)!”

Walker Blanco via Instagram Stories.

More details

Ananya and Walker were first spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year in July. Bombay Times reported that Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ at the wedding. He was Ananya's date for the wedding. “Ananya introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding. She was not even hiding it. They were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official,” a source told the portal.

Ananya was earlier dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The two reportedly parted ways earlier this year in March. Neither of the two have spoken about their relationship in public.

Ananya was last seen in CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It released on Netflix India on October 4. She also had Call Me Bae, in which she played a billionaire fashionista named Bella Bae Chowdhary, who after being disowned by her family after a scandal sets out on her journey to independence. Ananya is currently shooting for Season 2 of the show.