Who is Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday's new rumoured boyfriend? Everything to know about the dashing ex-model
According to reports, actor Ananya Panday attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with Walker Blanco, and introduced him as her ‘partner’.
It looks like actor Ananya Panday has said bye-bye to her former boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, and has found a new love in her life. This new guy is called Walker Blanco. They were spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month. Now, everyone's wondering who this guy who managed to sweep Ananya off her feet. Also read: Ananya Panday finds love again? Her pic with mystery man from Ambani wedding sparks buzz
Worry not, we dug around and gathered all the information we could find on Walker for you. Read on to know:
He hails from the US
Walker’s roots trace back to the US. He is from Chicago, Illinois. As per his Facebook profile, he has spent a majority of life in Miami, Florida. He has done his schooling from Westminster Christian School in Florida.
He is a former model
Walker has a connection with the showbiz world. He is a former model, and as per several reports, now works with the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar. However, it is not clear what his job is, or whether he stays in India for the job or not.
He is an animal lover
A glance at his social media will show that Walker loves animals. He keeps posting pictures with exotic animals on his timeline, from snakes to parrots to crocodiles.
He loves to travel
The former model leads a lavish life, and is an avid traveller. He keeps posting snapshots from his travels on his Instagram, which boasts of over 16k followers. There are pictures of him scuba-diving, on a yacht, hiking, being mesmerised with a beautiful sunset, and enjoying life by the sea.
About his previous relationship
While he has kept his personal life away from social media, as per a post on his Facebook page, he was in a relationship with someone named Sylvia Guso in 2017. There is no other information about the relationship, or their breakup after that time.
