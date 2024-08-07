 Who is Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday's new rumoured boyfriend? Everything to know about the dashing ex-model | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday's new rumoured boyfriend? Everything to know about the dashing ex-model

BySugandha Rawal
Aug 07, 2024 05:14 PM IST

According to reports, actor Ananya Panday attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding with Walker Blanco, and introduced him as her ‘partner’.

It looks like actor Ananya Panday has said bye-bye to her former boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, and has found a new love in her life. This new guy is called Walker Blanco. They were spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding last month. Now, everyone's wondering who this guy who managed to sweep Ananya off her feet. Also read: Ananya Panday finds love again? Her pic with mystery man from Ambani wedding sparks buzz

Ananya Panday has moved on following her breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.
Ananya Panday has moved on following her breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Worry not, we dug around and gathered all the information we could find on Walker for you. Read on to know:

He hails from the US

Walker’s roots trace back to the US. He is from Chicago, Illinois. As per his Facebook profile, he has spent a majority of life in Miami, Florida. He has done his schooling from Westminster Christian School in Florida.

He is a former model

Walker has a connection with the showbiz world. He is a former model, and as per several reports, now works with the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar. However, it is not clear what his job is, or whether he stays in India for the job or not.

He is an animal lover

A glance at his social media will show that Walker loves animals. He keeps posting pictures with exotic animals on his timeline, from snakes to parrots to crocodiles.

He loves to travel

The former model leads a lavish life, and is an avid traveller. He keeps posting snapshots from his travels on his Instagram, which boasts of over 16k followers. There are pictures of him scuba-diving, on a yacht, hiking, being mesmerised with a beautiful sunset, and enjoying life by the sea.

About his previous relationship

While he has kept his personal life away from social media, as per a post on his Facebook page, he was in a relationship with someone named Sylvia Guso in 2017. There is no other information about the relationship, or their breakup after that time.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Who is Walker Blanco, Ananya Panday's new rumoured boyfriend? Everything to know about the dashing ex-model
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On