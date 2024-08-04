Anant Ambani’s bodyguard firmly but gently protects billionaire heir from excited fan in Paris. Watch

Newlywed Anant Ambani is presently in Paris with his wife, Radhika Merchant. Several visuals of the duo have surfaced on social media, showing them exploring various parts of the city and attending the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Among those videos and pictures, there is a particular clip of the Ambani scion with his bodyguard that has gone viral. It captures how the bodyguard firmly but gently protects the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambai from an excited fan. The image shows Anant Ambani’s bodyguard’s reaction to a fan placing his hand around the billionaire heir. (Screengrab)

In the video, Anant Ambani gets out of his car and says “Hello” to the fans, one of whom asks him, “How was your day.” Another fan gets close to him with his phone for a selfie. While taking the picture, the person puts his hand around Anant Ambani’s shoulder. At that moment, his bodyguard springs into action and gently removes the fan’s hand. The fan then thanks Anant before moving away.

As the video progresses, another person from behind the camera asks, “Anant, do you speak French?” The Reliance director replies, “No,” but then adds, “Bonjour (Hello),” with a sweet smile on his face. It is a greeting in French. He also asks the people around him where they are from. Towards the end of the video, Radhika Merchant appears on the screen. The video ends with another fan asking Anant if he can take a picture with him. To which Anant smiles and says, “Come”.

Besides his bodyguard’s swift reaction, the video has also prompted many to discuss Anant's politeness and humility.

Take a look at the video here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their roka in 2022, followed by a formal engagement in 2023. Earlier this year, they had their first pre-wedding celebrations, which included guests like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates and featured a performance from renowned artist Rihanna.

The Ambanis then hosted a second pre-wedding celebration, which included taking their 1,200-person guest list on a four-day-long cruise across Europe. Besides a special lunch, a toga party, and a masquerade ball, it also featured performances from Katy Perry, Pitbull, and the Backstreet Boys.

In July, the couple celebrated their various pre-wedding rituals and finally tied the knot on July 12. This was followed by two more celebrations: Shubh Ashirwad on July 13, which was also attended by PM Modi, and a grand reception on July 14.