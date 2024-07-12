Anant Ambani wedding becomes India’s hottest trend: Here’s what everyone is Googling

It’s the wedding of the year, and there’s no doubt about it! As Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, is tying the knot with his childhood friend Radhika Merchant, people want to keep themselves updated with the tiniest of details - at least this is what the online search trends show. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, will marry childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant in Mumbai today, July 12. (AFP)

Catch live updates on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding here.

Hot keyword on Google: Anant Ambani Wedding

Anant Ambani is the talk of the town, or rather, the internet! The keyword “Anant Ambani Wedding” is currently the third most searched term on Google’s daily search trends in India on Friday, July 12. Back in March, when the couple’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off in Jamnagar, Gujarat, searches for the wedding skyrocketed. Now, with the wedding happening today, July 12, user interest is expected to hit another peak.

Indians are searching the web for the tiniest of details on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, from the ceremony to the guest list, food and decor.

Ambanis are dominating the trends on X

The excitement surrounding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has spilt over to X (formerly Twitter), where wedding-related hashtags are dominating the trends.

One of the hashtags that is at the third spot on the microblogging platform is “AnantwedsRadhika”. Another hashtag, “Anant Ambani”, which is in Hindi, is at number 17, closely followed by another Hindi hashtag that has the bride Radhika Merchant’s name. “Mukesh Ambani” and “Ambani Parivaar” are also among the top 30 trends on X in India on Friday, July 12.

People are not only congratulating the couple but are also saying that it is a “dream wedding”. An X user said that is a “grand celebration of love”. Another individual said that the grand wedding is a “once-in-a-lifetime event”. Many even wished the couple “endless joy”.