Dulhe raja Anant Ambani's first glimpse as he marries Radhika Merchant today. All the Ambanis line up

The Ambani family arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding today, July 12. They lined up for the media to pose for a family picture hours before the wedding. Anant Ambani and the rest of the Ambani family posed for the media at the wedding venue.

Catch all the live updates on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding here.

“Ambani family at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai,” reads the caption to the video shared by news agency ANI.

The video shows Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, their son and groom, Anant Ambani, along with Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta, and their children Prithvi and Veda, and Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal. The were all decked up in pastel dues for the big day.

Nita Ambani attended the baarat procession in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Ranghaat' ghagra, while his husband Mukesh Ambani chose pink-coloured sherwani and paired it up with white bottoms.

Groom Anant Ambani looked dapper in an orange sherwani.

Watch the video here:

Guests have started arriving at the venue for the big fat Indian wedding. The first guests to reach the venue were cricket star Kris Srikkanth with wife, Veer Pahariya and Meezaan Jaaferi. Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the Jio World Convention Centre, as were Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and Patralekhaa.

Groom Anant Ambani oversees Reliance Industries' renewable and green energy ventures and manages a 3,000-acre animal rescue centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. His bride, Radhika Merchant, is the daughter of pharmaceutical magnate Viren Merchant and serves as Encore Healthcare's marketing director.

Jio World Centre has transformed into a Varanasi-themed wonderland for Anant and Radhika’s wedding. The festivities will extend beyond the wedding day, July 12, with celebratory events like the Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) on July 13 and Mangal Utsav (reception) on July 14.