Nita Ambani joins dhol players for a quick dance as Anant Ambani baarat leaves Antilia: 'Le jaayenge, le jaayenge'

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: The Ambanis drove to the wedding venue, Jio World Centre, early on Friday evening.
Nita Ambani added to the wedding spirit as she joined dhol players for an impromptu dance before the family started from their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, for the venue where her younger son Anant Ambani marries Radhika Merchant.
Nita Ambani danced as the dhol players sang the popular baraat song "Le jaayenge, le jaayenge". She then quickly entered the car that departed for the venue.
The Reliance Foundation chairperson and the rest of the Ambani family, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal posed for the media outside Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
