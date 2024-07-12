 Jio World Centre transforms into Varanasi-themed wonderland for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Jio World Centre transforms into Varanasi-themed wonderland for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 12, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: The theme of the decor at Jio World Centre in BKC is “An ode to Varanasi”.

The Ambani family is paying a tribute to Varanasi as they pick the overall decor theme for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the central business district of the financial capital, has turned into the theme of the holy city, with Varanasi's culture, arts and craft and cuisine on display.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: The couple's wedding ceremony will begin from 3pm.(ANI )
The streets of Varanasi, or Banaras, has been recreated at Jio World Centre for the mega celebrations that has global celebrities, world leaders and top business exectives from across the globe flying in to Mumbai.

The decor will include traditional arts like brasswork, pottery, work by the weavers of Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewelry and rosewood furniture.

Ambanis to serve foods of Varanasi to wedding guests

Iconic Banarasi foods such as Banarasi chaat, traditional sweets, lassi, chai and khari (crispy puff pastry) and paan and mukhwas (mouth freshener) will be available for guests to try.

There is a dedicated stall at the venue where guests can consult astrologers and get their stars read.

