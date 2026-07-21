Himachal vigilance booksex-Dehra MLA over ‘misuse’ of govt funds

The Himachal state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau has registered a case against former Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh Chambyal for alleged misuse of government funds. Based on the probe, an FIR was registered on July 16, 2026, at the SV&ACB police station, Dharamshala, under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and an investigation in is underway, read the VB statement. (File)

According to a bureau press release on Monday, an FIR was registered on July 16 on the complaint by employees of company owned by Chambyal.

“Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, the roles of other individuals and the possibility of additional offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act or other relevant legal provisions will also be examined,” the press release read.

The statement said that during the preliminary inquiry, records, bank statements of the concerned beneficiaries, government documents, and statements from the complainants and other individuals were examined.

“The investigation revealed that in 2023 and 2024, financial assistance was sanctioned and released to certain individuals under the MLA Discretionary Grant Scheme, even though the complainants and other concerned persons never applied for such assistance. These beneficiaries also alleged that after the amount was credited to their accounts, they withdrew the cash and handed it over to the former MLA as per his instructions,” it further read.

The VB stated that the verification of documentary evidence and bank records indicated, prima facie, that government funds were used for purposes other than those intended and that the individuals in whose names the funds were sanctioned did not receive the actual benefit.

Based on the probe, an FIR was registered on July 16, 2026, at the SV&ACB police station, Dharamshala, under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and an investigation in is underway, read the VB statement.

Chambyal, won the December 2022 assembly elections as an independent candidate, extended his support to Congress but during Rajya Sabha elections in February 2024, he voted in favour of the BJP candidate. Following which he resigned from his legislative seat and announced his intention to contest the election on a BJP ticket and lost to Kamlesh Thakur, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife, during the by-polls held in May 2024.

Chambyal could not be contacted despite repeated calls.