Avoid central Delhi till end of Parliament session, say traffic police amid CJP protest

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday urged commuters to avoid central Delhi as much as possible over the next few weeks, warning that traffic restrictions imposed in view of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Sansad” march and the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament will remain in place until August 13. Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at Connaught Place due to CJP Protest, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

Police advised people to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the Parliament House and India Gate areas, where heightened security and traffic diversions are expected to continue till the end of the Parliament session.

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The advisory came after major traffic disruptions on Monday, the first day of the protest march, when heavy barricading and security checks brought traffic to a crawl across several parts of central Delhi.

Roads to avoid According to the traffic advisory shared on X on Monday, commuters should avoid Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg, Rakab Ganj Gurdwara Road, Vikas Marg, DDU Marg and Minto Road.

Motorists have also been advised to stay away from key intersections, including Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Patel Chowk, Boota Singh roundabout, Prime Chowk, GRG roundabout, Jalebi Chowk, ITO Chowk and Karkari Mor.