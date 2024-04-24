Inside Anant Ambani's Vantara elephant kitchen, chefs share recipe of sugar-free laddus. Watch

The chefs at Vantara, Anant Ambani's animal rescue and rehabilitation project in Gujarat's Jamnagar, shared how medicinal laddus are made for the elephants inhabited at the initiative. The sweet treats help relieve joint paints in the elephants, Vantara said. Anant Ambani's Vantara has a special elephant kitchen. (Instagram/vantara)

"Bringing relief to our elephants, one laddu at a time," Vantara wrote on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of the special elephant kitchen where the chefs were seen making the laddus.

The team at Vantara started making the laddus for the elephants after the jumbos rejected traditional medicines because of their bitter aftertaste. The elephants would turn their trunks away from the medicines, Vantara said.

"Recognising the elephants’ aversion, our team set out to craft a remedy that would heal them and lift their spirits too," the organisation said.

250 'elephant laddus' are made at Vantara everyday using jaggery, black salt and ghee, among other ingredients. They contain "ingredients known for their anti-inflammatory properties", Vantara said.

"This helped relieve our jumbos’ joint pain and soothe their tired feet with each sweet bite."

Vantara has a dedicated team of nutritionists taking care of the diet of animals.

"Laddu was originally fed to all elephants by the mahouts. We have our old mahouts. Our oldest mahout is 83 years old. They give the recipe. Professor Petra Wolf (head of nutrition) added the minerals and ingredients needed," Anant Ambani had told India Today in March, days before his grand pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

The elephant kitchen also serves other items such as watermelon juice and khichdi to the animals.

