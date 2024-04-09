Anant Ambani birthday: 10 things to know about Mukesh Ambani's youngest son
Apr 09, 2024 04:31 PM IST
Anant Ambani birthday: Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, headed to Jamnagar to celebrate the birthday of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, turns 29 on Wednesday, April 10. Several celebrities are heading to Gujarat’s Jamnagar to attend the birthday celebration. Days before his birthday, he and fiancee Radhika Merchant were spotted shopping at two malls in Dubai amid tight security, which included a convoy of 20 cars.
Here are 10 things to know about Anant Ambani:
- Anant Ambani leads Reliance's new energy business - he was named its head in August 2022 - and is already on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.
- He is a director on the boards of RIL and Reliance Foundation.
- In August last year, Anant, along with his older siblings Isha and Akash, was appointed to Reliance Industries board as part of Mukesh Ambani's succession plan.
- Anant and his siblings would get only a sitting fee for attending board and committee meetings, and a commission on the profit earned by the firm, the company said in a resolution.
- Born in Mumbai, Anant Ambani went to college at Brown University in the United States' Rhode Island.
- Anant Ambani is spear-heading the 3,000-acre Vantara (Star of the Forest) programme in Gujarat's Jamnagar, an umbrella initiative for the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals.
- He is also spearheading Reliance's ambitious renewable energy business in Jamnagar, and, in that capacity, is responsible for leading Reliance's journey to become a Net Carbon Zero company by 2035.
- Anant Ambani is engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.
- The couple got engaged at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, which is about 350 km from Jaipur, in December 2022. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married in July this year.
- Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, an event that saw some of India’s biggest celebrities in attendance. Pop icon Rihanna performed live for the guests. Other global names that attended the event were Meta CEO Mark Zuckerbeg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner.
