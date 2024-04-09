Anant Ambani birthday: 10 things to know about Mukesh Ambani's youngest son

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, turns 29 on Wednesday, April 10. Several celebrities are heading to Gujarat’s Jamnagar to attend the birthday celebration. Days before his birthday, he and fiancee Radhika Merchant were spotted shopping at two malls in Dubai amid tight security, which included a convoy of 20 cars.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar was a grand affair with top Bollywood stars and global personalities in attendance.