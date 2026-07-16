Nick Jonas reveals first DM that started his love story with Priyanka Chopra 10 years ago, how Kevin Jonas played cupid
On Jonas Brothers' podcast, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the story of their romance, beginning with Nick's DM in 2016.
Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' love story began with a simple social media DM, and eight years later, the couple are happily married and parents to four-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. As Priyanka appeared on the Jonas Brothers' podcast, Nick looked back at where it all began, revealing the very first message he sent her, the text that sparked their whirlwind romance.
What Nick Jonas messaged Priyanka Chopra for the first time
Nick revealed that his introduction to Priyanka came through his brother Kevin Jonas. He said, "My introduction to you was by way of Kevin saying, 'Hey, have you seen this show on ABC? It's called Quantico.' And I said, 'I have not.' And then, as he's talking about it, I look up on Sunset Boulevard and there's a billboard of your face. So then I go to Twitter and I'm like, 'I wonder if she follows me,' which you did. I sent you a direct message."
Priyanka added, "That's such a crazy story because Kevin and I like the same shows, and Nick and I never like the same shows."
A screenshot of their X conversation then appeared on the screen, with Joe and Kevin giving a dramatic reading of the messages. Nick's first message read, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?" Priyanka replied, "Hey. Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this."
As Joe and Kevin read out the messages, Nick and Priyanka couldn't stop laughing and looked visibly embarrassed. The couple listened with amused expressions, holding hands throughout the segment, and cringed as Joe and Kevin dramatically reenacted their text exchange.
About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story
It all began in 2016 when Nick sent Priyanka a direct message on social media. The two stayed in touch before meeting in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017. Later that year, they walked the Met Gala red carpet together, sparking rumours of a romance.
In 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka, and the couple tied the knot later that year in a grand wedding in Udaipur. Their celebrations included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies attended by close friends and family. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Since then, the couple have often shared glimpses of their family life and affection for each other on social media.
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming work
Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Varanasi. The film marks her return to Indian cinema after eight years and also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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