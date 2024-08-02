Newlywed Radhika Merchant's colourful dress from Paris outing is actually budget-friendly (by Ambani standards)

Newlyweds Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani recently travelled to Paris with their family. During an outing in the City of Love, Radhika wore a colourful maxi dress. We found the price of the ensemble and it's actually rather easy on the pocket. Of course, we are talking about the Ambani pocket here. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif chooses simple yellow suit, no makeup for airport look after Austria vacay. Watch) Radhika Merchant wears a colourful maxi dress for an outing with Anant Ambani. (Instagram )

Radhika Merchant wears a maxi dress for an outing with Anant Ambani: What is its price?

Radhika Merchant's maxi dress for an outing in Paris with her husband, Anant Ambani, is an excellent sartorial pick for enjoying brunch outings. It is from the ready-to-wear collection of the clothing label Sandro Paris. The ensemble is called Patchwork Maxi Dress. Adding it to your closet will cost ₹18,675 (206.5 Euros) approximately.

The price of Radhika Merchant's dress for her Paris outing. (eu.sandro-paris.com)

Decoding Radhika Merchant's dress

Radhika's sleeveless maxi dress features a patchwork design in purple, pink, yellow, and blue hues. The shirt-style collar neckline, pinstripe patterns, button fastening on the bodice, a tie knot detail, a flared tiered skirt, an elasticated waist, and a relaxed silhouette completed the details of the ensemble.

Radhika paired the ensemble with minimal accessories, including printed Dior slip-on sandals, diamond hoop earrings, and a ring. She tied her tresses in a simple ponytail and opted for a no-makeup look to round off the styling.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's outing

The paparazzi in Paris captured Radhika and Anant enjoying a stroll. They were also seen exiting a Hermes store and visiting the Olympic venue to attend a game event. Later, the couple bid goodbye and hugged Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani outside their hotel in Paris.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. The ceremonies took place over three days, and many A-listers, including Bollywood and international celebs, global leaders, and politicians, were in attendance. The guest list included Shah Rukh Khan, Kim Kardashian, Salman Khan, Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra, Tony Blair, John Cena, Deepika Padukone, Boris Johnson, and more.