Ananya Panday finds love again? Her pic with mystery man from Ambani wedding sparks buzz

Inside moment

Several moments from the wedding have surfaced on the internet, including photos of a mystery man holding Ananya close.

In the pics that are all over the internet now, the mysterious foreigner was spotted holding the actor close during Anant Ambani's wedding procession. Ananya was smiling in the photo. There are even more pics of this man on stage with Ananya, dancing to popular songs at the wedding.

The viral pic.

Frenzy among fans

The images surfaced on Reddit and quickly got everyone’s attention. Some social media users are wondering if the man in question is Walker Blanco, an employee at Vantara. The speculation comes after a Redditor posted a screenshot of Ananya following Walker on Instagram, writing, “It seems to be this guy who I guess works for Vantara! Ananya follows his sister too.”

However, it is unclear who the man in the photo really is. “I want someone to hold me like that goddamit,” wrote another, with one writing, “He’s very handsome”. “Oh my god, is she dating him,” exclaimed one user.

Another pic.

The breakup report

Earlier this month, a report by ETimes stated that Aditya and Ananya Panday parted ways in March this year. A source close to the estranged couple shared that the actors are trying to move on while remaining cordial with one another.

“They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely,” the report quoted the source as saying.

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022. It was when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped several hints about Ananya and Aditya relationship in episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Following that, they were spotted together at airports and on vacations abroad.

Ananya at Ambani wedding

Ananya mixed comfort and style at Anant and Radhika's wedding today in a bright yellow lehenga set featuring a bralette and skirt decked in shimmering gold sequins. While the blouse has spaghetti straps, a deep V neckline, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the lehenga has maximum flare and a high-rise waist. She styled the ensemble with white sneakers, a centre-parted bun, dainty earrings, kohl-lined eyes, and blush-pink lips.

Anant got married to Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.