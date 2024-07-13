Radhika Merchant says wedding vows in English, Anant Ambani responds in Hindi. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Mumbai last night. The billionaire Ambani scion married his longtime girlfriend in the presence of friends, family and many international VIPs. First pic of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their wedding which took place on July 12.

The lavish wedding blended Gujarati wedding rituals with western traditions. While the couple exchanged varmalas and took pheras around the sacred fire, they also read wedding vows to each other.

A video going viral online shows Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant discussing their “dream home” in their wedding vows. Holding a microphone in hand, the choti Ambani bahu said their home will be a place of love and togetherness.

“It’ll be where we are… wherever we go, it will be where we are together,” she said.

Anant Ambani responded to her with his own vows, written in Hindi. “Radhika, with Shree Krishna’s blessings, main pratigya karta hun hi hum mil kar apne sapno ka khoobsurat ghar banayenge (I pledge that we will build our beautiful dream home together),” promised the Ambani heir.

“Our home will not be a place. It will be a feeling of love and togetherness, no matter where we are,” continued Anant Ambani in Hindi. He ended his wedding vows with “Jai Shree Krishna.”

Take a look at the video below:

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. Large swathes of the Bandra Kurla Complex were shut off to the general public to facilitate entry of VIP guests to what is being called the wedding of the century.

The wedding was attended by over 600 guests, including Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Lalu Prasad Yadav, industrialist Gautam Adani, former UK PM Boris Johnson, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and many more.