Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's speech at Anant, Radhika Merchant wedding: ‘Swasthya, samridhi, safalta’

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani gave a speech at the wedding of his younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Mukesh Ambani addressed guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

“To bless Anant and Radhika will be their doting granparents, those who are with us today and those who are in heaven left us," he said as he addressed the guests.

“Today, I pray to the almighty that Anant and Radhika be so blessed that life together be filled with sukh, wasthya, samridhi and safalta. Happiness, health, prosperity and sucess.”

Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians were in the audience at the venue, Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, 29, married his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in what is seen as India's biggest wedding in recent years.