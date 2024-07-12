 Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's speech at Anant, Radhika Merchant wedding: ‘Swasthya, samridhi, safalta’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's speech at Anant, Radhika Merchant wedding: ‘Swasthya, samridhi, safalta’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jul 12, 2024 11:22 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and family are hosting the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani gave a speech at the wedding of his younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani addressed guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.
Mukesh Ambani addressed guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

“To bless Anant and Radhika will be their doting granparents, those who are with us today and those who are in heaven left us," he said as he addressed the guests.

“Today, I pray to the almighty that Anant and Radhika be so blessed that life together be filled with sukh, wasthya, samridhi and safalta. Happiness, health, prosperity and sucess.”

Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians were in the audience at the venue, Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, 29, married his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, in what is seen as India's biggest wedding in recent years.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's speech at Anant, Radhika Merchant wedding: ‘Swasthya, samridhi, safalta’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On