Nita Ambani's mehendi for son Anant's wedding: Instead of husband's name, it has...

Nita Ambani gave a unique interpretation to the tradition of writing the name of one's beloved in mehendi. When she got mehendi applied for her younger son Anant Ambani's wedding, Mrs Ambani made sure to write the names of all her family members. A closer look at Nita Ambani's mehendi for her son Anant's wedding.

A closer look at her mehendi reveals not just the name of her husband – who is Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani – but also the names of all her children, their spouses and her grandchildren.

On the back of one hand, Nita Ambani chose to have the names of her youngest son Anant and his soon-to-be wife Radhika. On the other hand, she had painted the names of her husband, her son Akash and his wife Shloka, and her daughter Isha along with the name of Isha's husband, Anand Piramal.

Nita Ambani's unique mehendi.

The mehendi design also features a beautiful depiction of Radha Krishna.

Veena Nagda, mehendi artist to Bollywood celebs, had reached Antilia two days ago for Anant and Radhika's mehendi ceremony.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He is all set to marry Radhika Merchant in a few hours, marking the culmination of a long engagement.

The couple has already celebrated several pre-wedding events, including a three-day-long bash in Jamnagar and a luxury cruise with stops across Europe.