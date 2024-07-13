Brothers Mukesh and Anil Ambani walk groom Anant for his wedding with Radhika Merchant. Watch

After two pre-wedding celebrations and several pre-wedding rituals, Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in a lavish and star-studded wedding on July 12. From Nita Ambani welcoming Kim Kardashian to the groom dancing with his baraatis, visuals from the wedding have made their way into social media, leaving people amazed. Among them is this sweet family moment involving Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Anil Ambani. Brothers Mukesh and Anil Ambani with groom Anant before the wedding. (Screengrab)

“Here comes our groom, Anant,” reads the caption to a video posted on Instagram. The short clip shows the groom entering the wedding venue with papa Mukesh Ambani on one side and chacha Anil Ambani on the other. While entering, Anant Ambani is seen shaking hands with the guests, including former CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray.

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, made his relationship with his now-wife Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, official in 2022 after their roka ceremony. The following year, 2023, the couple had their formal engagement.

In 2024, in addition to several pre-wedding rituals, they also had two star-studded pre-wedding celebrations. From business tycoons to renowned film stars, people from different walks of life attended the events. The first event, held in Jamnagar, featured a performance by popstar Rihanna and other famous entertainers. For the second pre-wedding celebration, a four-day long European cruise, the events featured performances from the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, and Pitbull.

Radhika Merchant became Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law. The couple also had twins, Isha and Akash Ambani, before they welcomed Anant. While Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal.