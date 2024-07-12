First pic of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from their wedding, varmala video out

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married! After months of pre-wedding festivities, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony attended by the crème de la crème of Mumbai society, along with a smattering of international VVIPs. First pic of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their wedding.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were all smiles in the first visuals to emerge after the wedding. Their varmala ceremony is over, and the couple is now expected to take pheras around the scared fire.

The couple was surrounded by their friends and family, and with a lot of laughter, as they exchanged garlands to formalise their union. In a video that has emerged on social media, viewers can glimpse the groom's sister, Isha Ambani Piramal, as well as the bride's sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia.

Take a look at their fun-filled varmala ceremony below:

Radhika, now the choti Ambani bahu, looked resplendent in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble.

The varmala was followed by a Ponkhnu ceremony where the bride's mother welcomes the groom to the mandap. Shaila Merchant, the mother of Radhika Merchant, was filmed welcoming Anant Ambani.

The couple’s wedding was attended by reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong, Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, other friends, family members and many more.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre on July 12. Large swathes of the Bandra Kurla Complex were shut off to the general public to facilitate entry of VIP guests to what is being called the wedding of the century.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities began with a three-day extravaganza in March where guests were flown to the sprawling Reliance estate in Jamnagar. The highlight of the Jamnagar festivities was a private concert by Rihanna, followed by a performance from Diljit Dosanjh the following day.

The Ambanis then hosted a number of guests on a luxury cruise with stops across the Mediterranean in early June. Then, in the week leading up to the wedding, the groom’s family hosted a sangeet featuring a performance by Justin Bieber, a haldi ceremony, a mameru ceremony, a mehendi ceremony and a Shiv Shakti pooja.