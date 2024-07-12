 Radhika Merchant looks resplendent in bridal lehenga. See first pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Radhika Merchant looks resplendent in bridal lehenga. See first pics

BySanya Jain
Jul 12, 2024 10:38 PM IST

The first pics of Radhika Merchant as the bride are out

The first pics of Radhika Merchant as the bride are out. The bride looks stunning in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Radhika Merchant is all set to marry Anant Ambani in a star-studded ceremony today.

Radhika Merchant looks resplendent in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bridal ensemble.
Radhika Merchant looks resplendent in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bridal ensemble.

The bride chose a heavily-embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents. She paired it with exquisite jewellery.

“Radhika’s ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white,” the designer duo wrote while sharing photos of the bride.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He is all set to marry Radhika Merchant today. The wedding procession is at the venue,

Friday, July 12, 2024
