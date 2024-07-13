Baba Ramdev dances with groom Anant Ambani in viral wedding video

Baba Ramdev attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding in Mumbai last night. The spiritual guru was filmed dancing with the groom during the festivities. Baba Ramdev at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

In a video going steadily viral online, Baba Ramdev was seen dancing with Anant Ambani. Dressed in his orange robe, the Patanjali businessman was seen laughing as he danced with the younger Ambani scion. They were surrounded by other baraatis as they shook a leg to a song.

Take a look at the video below:

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in a lavish ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza on July 12.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was attended by several VIP guests like reality TV star Kim Kardashian, Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong, politician Akhilesh Yadav, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, cricketer Hardik Pandya, businessman Gautam Adani, and a galaxy of Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and more.

The billionaire Ambani family flew down some of the world’s best chefs to cater the food and decorators to deck up the venue for the wedding.

Several visuals from last night’s festivities have emerged on social media. The baraat partied for several hours, and social media viewers got to view some energetic dance performances Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Shikhar Pahariya, among others.

The bride, Radhika Merchant, looked resplendent in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for the pheras - she opted for a muted pastel look in ivory with gold and red accents. For her vidai, she changed into a red Manish Malhotra lehenga.

The Ambani and Merchant families will host a 'Shubh Aashirwad' today (July 13) and 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception on July 14.