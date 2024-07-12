'Rude' Ananya Panday pushes Nick Jonas during Anant Ambani's baraat; Ranveer Singh helps him out. Watch

Ananya Panday caught everyone’s attention during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. And no, it’s not just for the ‘Anant’s brigade’ embroidered on her lehenga blouse. Eagle-eyed fans spotted her pushing Nick Jonas out of the way, only for Ranveer Singh to help him out. (Follow live updates of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding here) Fans were miffed Ananya Panday pushed Nick Jonas out of the way.

Ananya Panday pushes Nick Jonas

At Anant’s baraat, most of the celebrities attending the wedding were dancing their hearts out. While Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer showed off their moves, Nick could be seen moving along with them. In the revelry, Ananya pushed Nick out of the way to come forward. Ranveer, who noticed this happening, reached his hand out and pulled Nick into the centre to dance, later hugging him. While Ananya seemed distracted after, her pushing Nick did not go unnoticed.

Fans react

After a paparazzi photographer shared the video on Instagram, fans seemed miffed at Ananya pushing Nick. “Why is ananya pushing nick??” wrote a fan with a skull emoji, while another commented, “Ananya was so rude here. Kudos to Ranveer to notice this and drag Nick to front.” More fans also seemed to notice that Ranveer helped him out, with one writing, “Wow... Good of Ranveer to drag Nick back into the line because that was rude from Ananya.” A miffed fan wrote, “Why is ananya barging infront of nick.”

A star-studded baraat

Everyone from Rajinikanth and Anil Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra danced in Anant’s baraat. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others were also spotted in videos. The ones who stole all the attention, however were Priyanka and Ranveer. The duo seemed energetic as they danced to hit Bollywood numbers, with people on the internet also pointing out that they seemed to be having fun.

Anant, Radhika’s wedding

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies commenced on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.