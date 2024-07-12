Ananya Panday, Shanaya wear blouses with 'Anant's brigade' embroidery; internet calls it 'tackystan'

A special touch

A bunch of videos of the stars hitting the red carpet emerged, and they're all over social media. Ananya showed up in a yellow lehenga that was totally glam, and Shanaya Kapoor also went for a sparkly purple one. The blouses they were wearing had "Anant's brigade" written on the back. Khushi Kapoor also wore a similar attire in green.

When it comes to the men, Arjun looked smart in sherwani, with “Mere yaar ki shaadi hai”. Anant’s friend Meezan Jaffrey added a sparkly touch to the event in his red attire, which had DDC printed on the back, which means Dudh ke Dhule hue chokre.

Social media reacts

Social media users were not happy with the outfits, and took to the comment section to express their views. “Waiting for Sara's uniform,” wrote one user.

“Why all of these lehengas looks so boring and badly designed,” shared another.

One wrote, “Feeling bad for them”, with one mentioning, “Need dislike button now”. “Oh good so tacky,” shared one.

Star-studded affair

The wedding will be a star-studded event, with global icons from all over the world. Apart from Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and John Cena will also attend. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and several other celebrities, politicians and industrialists are expected to be present at the ceremony.

More about nuptials

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.