Rajnikanth bursts out slick moves as he dances with groom Anant Ambani, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Watch video

Anant Ambani, who is all set to tie the knot today, is radiating with joy. Videos on social media have surfaced, capturing Anant busting some serious moves with his baraat, a celebratory procession traditionally led by the groom. The baraat itself was glamorous, boasting A-listers from both Bollywood and Tollywood stars, who joined in the joyous moment. Rajinikanth danced with the baraat.

Cool grooves with baraat

Anant Ambani hit the dance floor with Tollywood Thalaiva Rajnikanth and Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Dancing to the song ‘Gallan Goodiyan’ from Dil Dhadakne Do, the baraat was pulsating with high energy. It was an unforgettable moment to see how the wedding brought together stalwarts from the Indian movie industry, all shaking their legs to the beats.

Anil Kapoor donned a regular black suit, while Rajnikanth wore a traditional South Indian garment, lungi, and white shirt. Ranveer Singh, a powerhouse of energy and the life of the party, as usual, brought his A-game, sporting a pastel pink traditional kurta with embroidery work. For a fun and emotional twist, ‘meri yaar ki shaadi’ (my friend's wedding) was woven into the back of his kurta. It showed how much the wedding meant to these A-listers.

A star-studded wedding

The guest list of Ambani's wedding would leave you stunned, as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has Indian politicians, Indian movie stars, US reality TV show celebrities, and even business and tech tycoons in attendance. The couple will make it official at the Jio Convention Centre at Mumbai's BKC. Their wedding celebrations started in March, this year, with a three-day pre-wedding festivities at Jamnagar, followed by a luxury cruise for all dear and near. The wedding of the year which presented a myriad of best looks, is finally coming to a grand conclusion.

