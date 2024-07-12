Ambani fleet of Rolls-Royce and Mercedes, valued at crores, arrives in floral splendour at Anant Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: A fleet of luxury cars, including the Rolls Royce Phantom VIII, were adorned with flowers as they left Antilia for the Jio Centre in Mumbai’s BKC - the wedding venue. Anant Ambani leaving for the Jio Centre in Mumbai’s BKC in his Rolls-Royce.

One of the videos shows the groom, Anant Ambani, leaving for the venue in his Rolls-Royce, which is bedecked with flowers. The car also has several swastikas made up of flowers on it.

As Anant leaves for the venue, baraatis can be seen dancing on dhol beats out Antilia.

Akash Ambani also left Antilia in his white Mercedes, which is also decorated with vibrant-coloured flowers.

“Anant Ambani’s wedding day is here, and even his cars are dressed to impress. Congratulations to the happy couple!” reads the caption to the images shared on Instagram.

The pictures show the Ambani family living in a fleet of luxury cars, including Rolls-Royce and Mercedes, for the venue in Mumbai’s BKC.