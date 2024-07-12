Ambanis offer star reading by astrologers at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai

Childhood friends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who turned lovers, will tie the knot today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. As the son of the richest Asian, Mukesh Ambani, is getting married; the family is leaving no stone unturned in making this wedding a truly unforgettable event. From Nita Ambani personally tasting chaat in Varanasi and inviting the vendor to set up a chaat stall at the big fat Indian wedding to Gujarati snacks on the menu of the wedding feast - the wedding promises a unique blend of luxury and cultural heritage. And wait, there’s more! Guests can get their fortunes read by astrologers who will be right there at the venue. Yes, you read it right. Mumbai: The guests can get their stars read at the astrology shop at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding venue. (Representative image)

The Ambani family has set up a star reading station inside the venue, which allows guests to receive personalised guidance or predictions.

An ode to Varanasi

The wedding pays homage to the holy city of Varanasi, its tradition, culture, arts and crafts, and cuisine.

The guests can also enjoy fragrances at the attar shop, smell the flowers at the florist, buy bangles from the bangle seller, enjoy a puppet show, and have fun photos taken at the photo studio.

The wedding will also host Dashaavatar, which will take guests through an immersive audio-visual journey through India’s spiritual history.

Global artists to perform at the wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding will also be a musical extravaganza, with famous artists performing their hits for the guests. The guests will be welcomed with a symphony of Hindustani classical ragas performed by renowned musicians.

Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya Ghoshal will belt out their hit songs, while K’naan, Rema, and Luis Fonsi will add an international touch to the wedding with their chart-topping hits.

Amit Trivedi and Pritam, along with singers Mame Khan, Neeti Mohan, Kavita Seth, and a Punjabi Boliya group, will get the guests grooving, and Sivamani and the Jea Brass Band will keep the energy high with their electrifying drum beats.

Harrdy Sandhu, Sanju Rathod, and Honey Singh will round out the party with their hit Bollywood tracks.