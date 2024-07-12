Mumbai BKC companies ask employees to work from home (WFH) till July 15 due to Anant Ambani wedding traffic curbs

Several companies in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have asked their employees to work remotely from July 12 to July 15 due to the traffic restrictions in the area for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Jio World Plaza on One Big fashion Brand has leased space inside Jio World at BKC, Bandra, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sep 01, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Roads near the wedding venue, the upmarket Jio World Convention Centre owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance conglomerate in BKC, will be open only for "event vehicles" between 1 pm and midnight between July 12 and July 15.

The extensive traffic restrictions have sparked outrage among locals and on the internet.

According to police, the celebration has been deemed a "public event" due to the presence of high-profile international and Indian celebrities.

The big fat Indian wedding is a culmination of months of extravagant pre-wedding celebrations held both in India and abroad. Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted two lavish galas - first over a weekend in Gujarat's Jamnagar in March and the second, on a luxury cruise in Europe. Anant Ambani will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on Friday following a string of events in Mumabi in the last two weeks.

The glitzy celebrations this weekened will see global personalities such as Kim Kardashian and her sister Kloe Kardashian, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong, former British prime minister Boris Johnson.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at Sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Room rents for hotels in BKC have shot up to as high as ₹91,000 for a night for this weekend.

See Mumbai traffic restrictions from July 12 to July 15

On these dates, there will be no entry for vehicular traffic on the Kurla MTNL Road from Laxmi Tower Junction through Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue Lane-3, Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and Diamond Junction to Hotel Trident. Instead, vehicles from One BKC should turn left at Laxmi Tower Junction, proceed to Diamond Gate No. 8, then turn right at NABARD Junction, continue to Diamond Junction, and head towards BKC via Dhirubai Ambani Square and the Indian Oil Petrol Pump.

There will be no entry at Dhirubai Ambani Square Avenue/Indian Oil Petrol Pump for vehicles coming from Kurla, MTNL Junction, Platina Junction, and Diamond Junction towards the BKC connector bridge. These vehicles should take a left at NABARD Junction, proceed from Diamond Gate No. 8, turn right at Laxmi Tower Junction, and continue to BKC.

