Nita Ambani brings chaatwalas from Varanasi for Anant Ambani wedding days after trying lip-smacking delicacies

Days before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Nita Ambani flew to Varanasi and tried local delicacies at a chaat shop. She loved the lip-smacking food and said that her husband Mukesh Ambani would have loved it, referring to the billionaire’s love for chaats. Apparently, the flavours were so good that Nita decided to bring a taste of Varanasi to her son’s wedding feast. Nita Ambani greeting Rajesh, who put up a chaat stall at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. (Instagram/@nmacc.india)

“Auspicious beginnings: An ode to Kashi,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

It added, “In line with our Founder & Chairperson, Mrs Nita Ambani’s vision of sharing India’s rich cultural heritage with the world, the Ambani family will be paying homage to the holy city of Kashi or Varanasi at the much-awaited wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.”

“Resting in the sacred embrace of Ganga, Varanasi is the cradle of Indian civilization. Leading up to the nuptials, Mrs Nita Ambani paid a visit to the ancient seat of culture to seek the blessings of Kashi Vishwanath for the new couple. Her deep reverence for the ‘Eternal City’ is manifested in thoughtful thematic details of the wedding, where its beauty, positivity, light, and purity will be reimagined in spectacular ways,” it further said.

In the video, she says, “Namaskar. Jai Kashi Vishwanath. For me and my family, it has always been important to seek the blessing of our Devis and Devtas before any auspicious beginning. A few weeks back, I went to Varanasi to pray for my children, Annat and Radhika before their wedding. I’ve always been fascinated by Kashi - the oldest living city, the city of lights, the cradle of Indian civilisation.”

She added, “Throughout Anant and Radhika’s wedding celebrations, we have tried to pay a tribute to India’s glorious culture and heritage brought alive by thousands of Artisans, karigars, weavers, and craftsman. I am delighted to proudly reimagine and present the purity, positivity and beauty of our legacy at the wedding. The grace of our gods and goddesses, the blessings of our priests and saints, the piousness of our rituals and traditions.”

In the video, she also greets the chaatwala from Varanasi and said, “Namaste Rajesh ji. Achcha laga aapko yahan dekh kar.”

He replied, “Bahut achcha laga. Aapne hamko yahan bulane ka wada kia tha, wo pura aapne kia.”

Watch the entire video here:

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, is marrying Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The couple had their roka ceremony in Rajasthan in 2022 and engagement in 2023 at Antilia - the palatial bungalow of the Ambani family.

This year, the couple had two pre-wedding celebrations - one is Jamnagar, Gujarat and another aboard a cruise in Europe.