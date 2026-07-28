The special cell of the Delhi Police on Monday said it had arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang in connection with the murder of 35-year-old businessman Nadir Shah, who was shot dead outside his gym in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash in September 2024. Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held in Nadir Shah murder case

Police identified the accused as Saddam Hussain alias Sonu, who had been evading arrest since the murder. Previously booked in two attempt-to-murder cases, Hussain had been declared a proclaimed offender in the Shah murder case, in which 16 accused have been arrested so far, deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Praveen Tripathi said.

“Our team tracked Hussain to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and arrested him on July 20. Acting on his disclosure, police recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from Shastri Park,” Tripathi said.

Shah, a businessman and co-owner of a gym, was shot outside the facility in Greater Kailash-I on the night of September 12, 2024, and later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators alleged that the murder was orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang as part of an extortion bid.

Police said the investigation revealed that Hussain, along with Sajid Faddi, a close associate of Hashim Baba, had provided logistical support to the shooters and other members of the crime syndicate. He allegedly helped conceal the murder weapons. After the arrest of Faddi and other accused, Hussain absconded to evade arrest, officers said.

According to Tripathi, Hussain is a native of Amroha but had been living in Jafrabad in northeast Delhi, where he operated a children’s garment shop. Police said he came into contact with the Hashim Baba gang through his friend Sohel alias Chappal. In 2013, Hussain was arrested along with Sohel in an attempt-to-murder case.

“Later, in 2018, Hussain was arrested in an extortion-cum-firing case involving a ₹1 lakh extortion demand from a businessman in Jafrabad,” Tripathi added.