Delhi disaster response force HQ likely to come up in Alipur

New Delhi: The Delhi government has nearly finalised a 19-acre site in Alipur for the headquarters of the proposed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said on Monday, adding that a final approval from higher authorities is pending. A civil defence volunteers training institute will also be set up at the same site (Photo for representation)

According to officials, the headquarters will be developed on a government land in Alipur, north Delhi. A civil defence volunteers training institute will also be set up at the same site.

The government is also in the process of identifying and finalising locations for the offices of East, West, North and South SDRF battalions proposed to be raised as part of the force, officials added.

The SDRF is being set up to strengthen Delhi’s capacity to respond to disasters such as building collapses, fires, floods, earthquakes and other emergencies. At present, the city primarily relies on the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Service and other agencies during major calamities.

Officials said the finalisation of the headquarters site would pave the way for preparing the necessary infrastructure and administrative arrangements for the force. Work is also underway on other aspects of the proposal, including the operational framework and deployment of personnel.

Earlier, HT had reported that the proposed force will be staffed primarily through deputation from central armed police forces (CAPF), the Delhi Armed Police and the NDRF. The government is also exploring the possibility of recruiting ex-Agniveers and other trained personnel to augment the force’s strength.