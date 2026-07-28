Police identify 2,873 protesters with ‘criminal backgrounds’

At least 2,873 people with alleged “criminal antecedents” were identified among protesters who attended the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation at and around Jantar Mantar, with nearly 989 allegedly “linked to heinous offences”, claimed Delhi Police officials who asked not to be identified. HT could not independently verify the police’s claims (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The officials said the identification was carried out through technical surveillance, including analysis of video footage from multiple sources and the Delhi Police’s facial recognition system (FRS).

To be sure, Delhi Police declined to officially authenticate the figures or place them on record. Officers also did not share the names of the individuals identified, details of the criminal cases against them, photographs, or video footage supporting the claim that people with criminal backgrounds participated in the protests.

HT could not independently verify the police’s claims.

According to information shared by the aforementioned police official, 101 of those identified had been booked in murder cases. Of these, 42 were allegedly involved in two or more murder cases, while 12 had been booked in ten or more murder cases.

The people cited above also “identified” 62 people allegedly involved in attempted murder cases, including 25 with two or more such cases against them. Another 284 were allegedly linked to robbery and dacoity cases. Among them, 155 had been booked in multiple such cases, the officials claimed.

The people cited above further alleged that 229 identified protesters had previously been booked under the Arms Act, while 135 were linked to snatching cases and 19 to kidnapping cases.

This apparent list also included people allegedly accused of offences against women and children. According to the officials, 61 individuals had been booked in rape cases, including eight who faced two or more such cases. Six others had been booked under the Pocso Act, while another 135 had allegedly been involved in cases of sexual harassment of women.

The exercise comes amid criticism from several protesters and media personnel, who had accused Delhi Police of profiling demonstrators through mobile surveillance units stationed around Jantar Mantar and by using facial recognition technology to carry out on-the-spot background checks.

Senior police officers had defended the practice, saying surveillance was being maintained only to identify and monitor individuals with criminal backgrounds who were present at the protest site.