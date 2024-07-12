Radhika Merchant’s father Viren Merchant turns emotional at puja ahead of wedding, hugs daughter

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, is tying the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, today, July 12. Ahead of the day, the couple made headlines with their two pre-wedding celebrations and several events for pre-wedding rituals. A visual from one such ritual has gone viral. It shows an emotional exchange between the bride and her father during the Grah Shanti Puja. Radhika Merchant is the younger daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, founders and owners of Encore Healthcare. (File Photo)

A video, which also gives glimpses of others at the puja, shows the bride's father tearing up while hugging his daughter. Standing a few feet away, her mother also has a similar reaction.

In the video, Radhika is also seen performing the puja and putting a garland around her soon-to-be husband. Soon after, they share a warm hug.

During the ceremony, Radhika chose a traditional saree with subtle makeup. Her look is complete with a bindi. As for Anant, he opted for a red kurta and a Nehru Jacket. The jacket had intricate golden work, complete with a cow motif.

Take a look at the video that shows glimpses of the Grah Shanti Puja:

The couple had their roka in 2022 and a formal ceremony in 2023. This year, they had their two pre-wedding celebrations.

The first event took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat and was attended by dignitaries from across the world Including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. It also had performances from renowned artists, including Rihanna.

To accommodate their 1,200-person guest list, the Ambanis chose a cruise across Europe as the venue for the second pre-wedding. In addition to events like a toga party and masquerade ball, the four-day event also featured performances from Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and Pitbull.

The couple recently had their pre-wedding rituals, which started from the mameru ceremony. Justin Bieber also performed for the couple and their guests during their sangeet ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.