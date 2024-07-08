Anant Ambani kisses Radhika Merchant on forehead. Stylist drops sweet pics of lovebirds
A sweet picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has gone viral. It shows Anant softly kissing Radhika’s forehead.
Ambanis are hosting events for pre-wedding rituals ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s much-awaited wedding. The ceremony is set to take place on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Visuals from the events have expectedly made their way onto social media, and one of them shows a sweet moment between the couple. In a picture shared by stylist Shaleena Nathani, Anant Ambani is seen planting a kiss on Radhika Merchant’s forehead.
Nathani posted two black-and-white photos. The first picture shows them looking deep into each other’s eyes. The second photo shows Anant planting a kiss on Radhika’s forehead. It is their smiles that make the pictures even more heartwarming.
Take a look at these photos of the couple:
Since being shared, the post has collected more than 3,600 likes. In addition, the post has also received several heart emoticons. A few also commented how the couple looks “gorgeous”.
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani, had his roka ceremony with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, back in 2022. A year later, they had their formal ceremony.
The Ambanis hosted two pre-wedding celebrations in 2024 to celebrate the couple. The first one took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the second was a four-day cruise across Europe. Both were star-studded affairs attended by dignitaries from around the world.
The celebrations also saw performances from celebrated entertainers like Rihanna, Pitbull, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys. In a recent celebration, Justin Bieber performed at the couple’s sangeet ceremony.
