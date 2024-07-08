Akash Ambani puts his arm around papa Mukesh Ambani as they pose for paps at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's haldi

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on July 12. The couple are now busy celebrating their pre-wedding rituals. After the sangeet ceremony, they celebrated their Haldi ceremony, and visuals from the event took over social media. From guests posing for the paps to sweet moments between Ambani family members, several videos and images have amazed people. One of them shows a beautiful moment between Mukesh Ambani and his eldest son, Akash Ambani. The video shows Akash putting his arms around his father’. The image shows Akash Ambani with Mukesh Ambani at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Photographer Varinder Chawla posted the video on his Instagram page. “Dulhe ke Papa Mukesh Ambani and bhai Akash Ambani strike a pose for the shutterbugs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi ceremony!” he wrote as he posted the video.

In the video, they are seen entering the venue holding hands. While Mukesh Ambani is wearing beige attire, his son Akash is rocking a red outfit. While entering, the father and son duo also pauses for a moment to pose for the paps. At this point, Akash puts his arm around his dad.

Take a look at the video here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities were nothing short of exclusive. The first event, held in Jamnagar, was graced by dignitaries from around the world. The star-studded affair saw performances by global icons like Rihanna.

The Ambanis' second pre-wedding event was a grand affair that left everyone in awe. Opting for a four-day-long cruise around Europe, they spared no expense to accommodate their 1200-person guest list. The cruise was a spectacle in itself, with performances by top artists like Katy Perry, Pitbull, and the Backstreet Boys.

In a more recent event, Justin Bieber performed during the couple’s sangeet ceremony. He was reportedly paid around $10 million for the appearance. Renowned personalities from film, sports, and other industries attended the event.