Ambanis set fire on stage as they groove to Deewangi Deewangi for Anant, Radhika Merchant sangeet celebrations. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to get married on July 12. Celebrations before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding kicked off at Antilia with mameru ceremony. Today, they are celebrating the sangeet ceremony, and a video from the occasion has surfaced on social media. This video shows the Ambani family dancing to the tunes of a famous Bollywood track. Dressed in dazzling designer dresses, they are seen grooving to the song Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om. Ambanis dancing to Deewangi Deewangi.(special arrangements)

“#Ambani family grooves to the popular 'Deewangi Deewangi' song, as the grand finale of the family sangeet celebrations for #AnantAmbani and #RadhikaMerchant's wedding festivities,” reads the caption to the video shared on HT Instagram page.

The video opens to show Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani, dancing with his brother-in-law, Anand Piramal, husband of his twin sister. Soon, Isha Ambani joins them, followed by Shloka Mehta.

As the couples groove, Nita Ambani enters the stage, showing traditional moves to the modern song. Then, Mukesh Ambani takes the stage. The soon-to-be-married couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant enter the stage after that. The video ends with the entire family standing together.

Take a look at the dance video here:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their ‘Roka’ ceremony in 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. In 2023, they had their Gol Dhana ceremony, where Radhika was symbolically welcomed into the Ambani household. This year, in 2024, the couple hosted two star-studded pre-wedding celebrations.

The first pre-wedding celebration took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and was attended by dignitaries worldwide, including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. Several renowned artists performed at the events, and Rihanna was also included on the list.

For their 1200-person guest list, the Ambanis hosted the second pre-wedding party on a cruise across Europe. In addition to themed parties, the event included performances by renowned entertainers like Katy Perry, Pitbull and the Backstreet Boys.