‘Khana khake jaaiye’: Radhika Merchant tells paps as she enters sangeet with Anant Ambani. Video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were all smiles as they posed for photographers at their sangeet ceremony. The sangeet event, dubbed ‘Celebration of Hearts’, is taking place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The couple posed happily for the shutterbugs before entering the venue. Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a chartreuse green lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse, very much in keeping with the Indian regal dress code for the night. Her fiance Anant Ambani colour-coordinated with her - he opted for an emroidered traditional outfit.

Both the outfits were custom made by Abu Jami Sandeep Khosla.

“Aap khaana khake jaiyega (Please eat dinner before you leave),” Radhika Merchant was filmed telling the paparazzi before she entered the venue. Anant Ambani echoed her words - “Sab khaana khaa ke jaana," he told the assembled army of paparazzi.

Take a look at the video below:

Tonight's festivities will reportedly include a performance from Justin Bieber. The singer had landed in Mumbai two days ago.

Badshah and Karan Aujla are also expected to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet tonight.

The groom's sister, Isha Ambani Piramal, is wearing Schiaparelli's first ever custom couture saree.

Several guests have already arrived at the venue for the sangeet. The list includes Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Javed Jaffrey, Vidya Balan and more. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also photographed at the sangeet - both opted for chic black ensembles.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He will marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant.

Their pre-wedding festivities kicked off in March with a three-day bash in Jamnagar, where the Ambani family owns a sprawling estate. The guest list for the Jamnagar event included Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and several international dignitaries, besides Bollywood stars.