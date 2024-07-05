Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta twin in shades of green for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s garba night. See stunning pics

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on July 12, and the celebrations before the wedding kicked off at Antilia a few days ago. Just a day before, the Ambanis celebrated the garba night, where the dignitaries were seen dazzling in designer outfits. Among them were the groom's brother and sister-in-law, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The duo perfectly complimented each other in different shades of green. While Akash wore a kurta set by Kunal Rawal, Shloka chose a gorgeous lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani. The image shows Akash Ambani in a Kunal Rawal creation and Shloka Mehta in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga. (Instagram/@kunalrawalofficial, @dmjatia)

Pictures of Akash Ambani were shared on Kunal Rawal's official Instagram page. “A custom spin to our new traditional couture. Mr Aakash Ambani adorns an Aqua Patola Bundi embellished with French Knots in resham and zardosi threads with signature mirror work, paired with complimentary turq braille knots kurta and classic ivory slim breech pants,” reads the caption shared along with the post.

The photos show the Ambani scion standing with his hands behind his back. He is seen wearing a green kurta with beige pyjamas. His look is complete with a green-hued jacket. While one of the photos is a colour pic, the other is black-and-white.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Shloka Mehta's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, shared her pictures with a simple yet sweet caption. “Dancing in every shade,” she wrote. She concluded the post with the hashtag #garbanight. The fashion consultant shared three pictures of her sister in the custom dress.

Here's the post on Shloka Mehta:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremonies started with the mameru ceremony. The bride-to-be wore a custom Manish Malhotra lehenga with ‘Durga-shloka’ embroidered on the borders. For the occasion, she also chose the same jewellery that her mother wore during her wedding ceremonies.