Shloka Mehta channel’s her ‘inner princess’ at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding. See first official pics

Shloka Mehta’s sister, designer Diya Mehta Jatia, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showing Shloka at an event from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebrations. The pictures show Shloka in a gorgeous blue-and-gold gown. The image shows Shloka Mehta in a gorgeous gown while attending an event at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. (Instagram/dmjatia)

“Unmasking Shloka Menta’s inner princess! The fit, the vibe, and the night was 100,” Diya Mehta Jatia wrote as she shared the photos. The first picture shows Shloka Mehta in her glamorous outfit while standing on a balcony against the backdrop of the city. The second photo captures her while holding her mask. According to Vogue, the Ambanis held a masquerade ball at Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes for their 1200-person guest list during the second day of the pre-wedding cruise for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In her post, Diya Mehta Jatia also shared a video showing the sketch of the designer gown Shloka wore.

The post was shared less than an hour ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2,700 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected several comments.

Sonam Kapoor's sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor, commented on the post and wrote, "The best girls! So good!

An individual reacted to the share and added, “She is looking so beautiful”.

A third posted, “Best. She looks absolutely beautiful.” Some reacted to the post using heart emoticons.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a four-day pre-wedding cruise for their 1200-person guest list. The celebrations were attended not only by their friends and families but also by employees of Reliance Industries, Encore Healthcare, and Vanatra.

